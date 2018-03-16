The Seahawks have signed tight end Ed Dickson as they look to supplement that position with Jimmy Graham gone and Luke Willson making visits.

The Seahawks have reached an agreement with free-agent tight end Ed Dickson, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. The deal was reported to be worth up to $14 million over three years, with the first year guaranteed.

The 30-year-old Dickson played the last four years with Carolina and had 30 receptions last season for 437 yards when he saw added playing time due to injuries to starter Greg Olsen, on the field for 870 snaps.

A native of Inglewood, Calif., he played at Oregon and then with the Ravens for four seasons before joining the Panthers.

IN » Player,Position,Contract Barkevious Mingo,LB/DE,$6.8 million/2 years Bradley McDougald,DB,$13.5 million/3 years Ed Dickson,TE,$14 million/3 years « OUT Player,Position,Contract,Team Paul Richardson,WR,$40 million/5 years,WSH Jimmy Graham,TE,$30 million/3 years,GB DeShawn Shead,CB,$3.5 million/1 year,DET Richard Sherman,CB,$39 million/3 years,SF Track the latest »

He gives Seattle three tight ends on its roster, joining Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes.

Seattle’s starting tight end last season, Jimmy Graham officially signed with the Packers Thursday night (sending out a goodbye note to Seattle Friday morning) while backup Luke Willson is taking a visit to Jacksonville.

While Dickson has shown he can produce as a receiver his main niche has been as a blocker — Pro Football Focus rated him as the top pass-blocking tight end in the NFL last season (though he lagged a bit in PFF’s run-blocking numbers).

Seattle will certainly have more than three tight ends on its roster when camp begins so expect the Seahawks to continue to scour the tight end market.

The signing of Dickson comes a day after the Seahawks declined to sign former UW star Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who instead agreed to a two-year deal with Jacksonville worth up to $11 million.

The money, though, seems to indicate that the Seahawks just preferred Dickson to Seferian-Jenkins. Dickson just finished a three-year, $6.1 million deal with the Panthers, meaning the Seahawks more than doubled his salary (based on base average per year) as he heads into what will be years 31, 32 and 33 (he turns 31 in July).