The Seahawks took a step toward replacing the departed Paul Richardson on Friday night by signing free agent receiver Jaron Brown, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed but it was expected to be a one-year contract.

The 6-2, 205-pound Brown visited the Seahawks on Thursday. A veteran of five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown had his most productive season last year with 31 receptions for 477 yards and a 15.4 yards per reception average (though he also had a career-low catch rate of 44.9 percent).

Brown has caught two of his nine career touchdowns against the Seahawks, including a 25-yarder in the season finale last year that helped key Arizona’s 26-24 win over Seattle at CenturyLink Field.

Brown played primarily as an outside receiver last year for Arizona (listed as being in the slot about 27 percent of the time by Pro Football Focus) and as such would seem designed to replace Richardson, who played mostly on the outside last year for the Seahawks but signed a five-year, $40 million deal earlier this week with Washington.

Brown, who turned 28 on Jan. 9, also had just one drop on 64 targets last season, making 31 catches on what Pro Football Focus deemed were 32 catchable balls in 2017 when Arizona played much of the year without regular starting quarterback Carson Palmer.

PFF also rated Brown four on its list of deep threat receivers available in free agency just behind Richardson, with six receptions on 19 targets that traveled 20 or more yards in the air (Richardson had eight on 20).

Brown is the third outside free agent signed by the Seahawks joining linebacker Barkevious Mingo and tight end Ed Dickson.

The Seabawks also reportedly had receiver Markus Wheaton, formerly of the Steelers and Bears, in for a visit and also have reportedly shown interest in Terrelle Pryor.

Seattle returns Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Amara Darboh, Tanner McEvoy and David Moore of receivers who spent at least some time on the 53-man roster last season.