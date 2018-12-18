Seattle adding depth at running back with Rashaad Penny's status uncertain due to a knee injury.

The Seahawks have signed running back Bo Scarbrough to their active roster in a move that appears aimed at adding depth with Rashaad Penny’s status uncertain.

Seattle placed offensive lineman Jordan Simmons on Injured Reserve to make room for Scarbrough on the roster.

Simmons suffered a knee injury late in Seattle’s loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

“He’s got a pretty good knee injury,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “It’s going to be an issue.”

Simmons started the last two games in place of D.J. Fluker, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“We’re going to know in the next few days,” Carroll said Monday of Fluker’s chances of playing this week against the Chiefs. “I can’t tell you right now. We’re hoping that he might have a chance.”

Penny did not play Sunday against the 49ers with a knee injury and stayed in Seattle for treatment Carroll saying on Monday the team was still waiting word on the severity of his injury.

“I don’t know that yet,” Carroll said of Penny’s status. “We’ve got to wait a couple of days here. We’ll see by Wednesday. He’s working hard to try to get back but it’s not certain yet, if he’s going to be able to turn it around or not.”

Penny, Seattle’s first-round pick this year, suffered a knee injury at some point in a win over the Vikings last Monday night.

Scarbrough played at Alabama where he rushed for 180 yards against Washington in the 2016 Peach Bowl.

He was taken in the seventh round of the draft by Dallas but was waived and later signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Penny has been backing up Chris Carson and Mike Davis and Seattle also has J.D. McKissic in its backfield, as well.

With Simmous out Seattle is down to eight offensive lineman.

If Fluker can’t return then Seattle will likely go back to Ethan Pocic at right guard. He filled in against the 49ers after Simmons went down and was called for two holding penalties.

“He had a bit of a struggle on a couple of plays,” Carroll said. “He did some good things in the running game and got in a bad situation on his pass set and tried to save Russ (Wilson) by grabbing the guy. Nice thought, but we don’t want him to do that. Put it on Russ. Russ has to move and get out of the way and get the ball off, not go to that choice. Don’t go grabbing a guy. It was a legit penalty on that one.”