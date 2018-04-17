Seahawks safety Earl Thomas appears to be staying away from the beginning of the team's offseason program.

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas did not attend the beginning of the team’s offseason program Monday, according to a report from Brock Huard of ESPN 710 Seattle, the team’s flagship radio network, a not-unexpected move given the uncertainty of his future with the team.

The offseason program is voluntary and Thomas and other key vets have skipped some of it in past years.

But Thomas’ apparent absence this season could be more telling given that he remains the subject of trade rumors as well as having said he may hold out if he does not get a contract extension prior to the 2018 season.

Thomas, who turns 29 on May 7, is entering the final year of a four-year $40 million contract signed in the spring of 2014.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have each said in recent weeks the team would consider trade offers for all players, including Thomas.

Schneider said at the NFL league meetings last month Orlando, Fla., that the Seahawks are not currently engaged in contract talks with Thomas after having said at the Combine that he was intending to have talks with Thomas’ representatives there.

In between the Combine and league meetings the Seahawks made a series of big roster moves, notably releasing Richard Sherman and trading Michael Bennett, which may have increased the odds that the team also looks to move Thomas.

Dallas remains considered as a potential likely trading partner for the Seahawks and Thomas.

The first two weeks of the offseason program are devoted to conditioning and rehabilitation and the Seahawks will not do any on-field football work until Phase 2 begins on April 30.

Since the Seahawks are undoubtedly looking to acquire picks for the upcoming draft in any potential trade of Thomas, his future is likely to be clarified greatly by the time of the draft on April 26-28.