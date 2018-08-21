McKissic's injury could help assure C.J. Prosise makes the team and also helps the odds for Mike Davis.

Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic is out 4-6 weeks with a Jones fracture in his foot, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McKissic was at Seattle’s practice Tuesday participating in drills so it’s unclear exactly when he suffered the injury.

A Jones fracture is described as a break between the base and middle part of the fifth metatarsal of the foot. The Seahawks did not immediately confirm the news.

McKissic has been vying for a spot in the team’s tailback rotation and specifically as a third-down/two-minute back, as well as serving as the team’s backup kickoff and punt returner behind Tyler Lockett.

McKissic, in his third season with the Seahawks after arriving late in 2016, has five yards on two carries in the preseason and 14 yards on three receptions.

The revelation of his injury comes as the Seahawks had gotten good news on first-round pick Rashaad Penny, who the team thinks will be ready for the regular season opener at Denver Sept. 9 after breaking an index finger in practice last week.

Penny and Chris Carson are locks to the make the roster with McKissic vying with Mike Davis and C.J. Prosise for the other spots with the Seahawks regarded as likely to keep at least two of them, as well as likely fullback Tre Madden.

McKissic being out for any length of time would seem to assure that Prosise — a third-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016 who has been the other primary third-down/two-minute back — will make the team. Prosise has battled injuries throughout his career, playing in just 11 of 32 games, the main reason his status was seen as shaky this year, especially after he missed the preseason opener with a hip flexor injury.

But Prosise returned to play against the Chargers Saturday with 12 yards on three carries and six receptions for 35 yards. Davis can also fill both the early-down and third-down roles and his odds of making it also seem to have improved depending on how long McKissic will be out.

McKissic rushed for 187 yards on 46 carries in 2017 and scored the team’s only rushing touchdown by someone other than Russell Wilson on a 30-yard jaunt against the Colts. He also caught 34 passes for 266 yards including a 27-yard TD against the Colts.

McKissic also played 106 snaps on special teams last season, the most of any of Seattle’s running backs.

The Seahawks also have tailbacks Gerald Holmes and Justin Stockton on their roster, each players signed in the last two weeks who each may now get ore of an opportunity with McKissic out and Penny sidelined for at least another week.

One possible complication with McKissic’s situation is that to be placed on Injured Reserve before the season he would have to be placed on waivers with a designation of injured. That would mean any other team could claim him on waivers. So the Seahawks may have to also carry McKissic on its 53-man roster if it wants to have him available after the first month of the season. McKissic could be placed on IR after the final cutdown date at which point he’d have to miss at least eight weeks. And if McKissic were to be placed on the IR during the preseason he would not be eligible to return later in the season (unless the team were to make an injury settlement after which McKissic could return following a specified waiting period).