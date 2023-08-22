Seattle rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist in Saturday night’s preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys and is having surgery in Philadelphia Tuesday to repair the injury, according to a report from ESPN.

The report stated Smith-Njigba may still be ready for the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field but that the surgery will determine how much time he will miss.

Smith-Njigba was injured on a 48-yard reception from Drew Lock with 9:36 to play in second quarter in which he was tackled just shy of the goal line. Smith-Njigba came up clenching his left wrist and then had it examined on the sidelines.

Smith-Njigba, a first-round pick (No. 20) out of Ohio State, has been one of the team’s standout players in training camp and has a team-leading six receptions on seven targets for 83 yards and has given every indication of becoming a reliable third receiver along with veterans DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Smith-Njigba becomes the latest Seattle rookie to suffer an injury as five of the team’s other 10 picks in the 2023 draft did not play against Dallas, including cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who has missed both preseason games with a hamstring injury.

The back end of Seattle’s receiving corps has been in some flux throughout camp.

Dee Eskridge, Seattle’s first pick in the 2021 draft taken in the second round, has been expected to fill a key role. But he was suspended for the first six games of the regular season earlier this month for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

And Cade Johnson, who played substantially at the end of last season, has remained in concussion protocol following an injury suffered in the first preseason game against Minnesota on Aug. 19.

Seattle has 13 receivers on its roster: Metcalf, Lockett, Smith-Njigba, Eskridge, Johnson, Dareke Young, Jake Bobo, John Hall, Tyjon Lindsey, Matt Landers, Justin Marshall, Cody Thompson and Easop Winston Jr. Landers and Winston also at out the Dallas game with injuries.

Smith-Njigba had taken part in every training camp practice and the two preseason games after playing just three games last year in his final season at Ohio State due to a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks will be back on the practice field Tuesday, and coach Pete Carroll is scheduled to talk to the media afterward.

This story will be updated.