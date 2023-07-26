RENTON – The Seahawks’ first pick in the 2023 draft, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, is not expected to be on the field when the team opens training camp Wednesday afternoon with the two sides yet to reach an agreement on his contract, according to a report from ESPN.

Witherspoon, taken fifth overall out of Illinois, is due a four-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $31.8 million. Those numbers are not negotiable as they are set via the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the players union.

But some other aspects of rookie contracts can be negotiated, notably the timing of the payout of signing bonuses. Witherspoon is due a signing bonus of $20.171 million.

That appears to be the holdup with Witherspoon.

Three of the four picks taken ahead of him — quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson — got their bonuses paid out fully up front. Another, linebacker Will Anderson of Houston, got 85%, according to reports.

The Seahawks have typically preferred to spread out bonus payments. The timing of payments was considered a factor in Russell Wilson’s contract negotiations with the team, as well.

First-round picks have increasingly been asking for more of the bonuses paid up front. But Seattle has not had a pick as high as Witherspoon since taking Aaron Curry fourth in 2009 — two years before the rookie wage scale went into effect.

According to a report from ESPN’s Brady Henderson, last year’s first-round pick Charles Cross — taken ninth overall — got about half of his $12.7 million signing bonus paid up front.

The Seahawks made moves this week to clear out cap space, notably creating more than $6 million when Quandre Diggs restructured his deal to get his 2023 salary paid out as a signing bonus, allowing the team to spread out the hit over the next two years.

Those moves appeared to give Seattle all the cap room it needed to sign Witherspoon, whose cap hit for 2023 is slated to be $5.7 million. The cap hit is not impacted by the timing of the payout of the signing bonus.

Witherspoon would not be subject to fines for not showing up because he is not yet under contract, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

Witherspoon took part in the team’s offseason program without a signed contract, as did several other Seahawks rookies, which is common — players are covered if injury occurs.

The Seahawks began to use Witherspoon as a nickel corner at the end of the offseason program but he could also contend for a starting spot as an outside corner.

The Seahawks have not had a rookie hold out since the rookie wage scale went into effect.

Seattle’s first practice is slated for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witherspoon is the only one of the NFL’s 259 draft picks who has yet to sign.