Marshall played just two snaps Sunday against the Lions.

The Seahawks have released veteran receiver Brandon Marshall, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 34-year-old Marshall was signed as a free agent in the summer to help add depth to a young receiving corps, and he had some good moments early with seven catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the first two games of the year.

But he had since seen his production and playing time decrease (he had a costly drop in a game against Arizona) with the emergence of second-year receiver David Moore. His playing time decreased so much that Marshall had just two snaps against the Lions in a 28-14 Seattle win Sunday in Detroit.

Marshall had just two catches for 16 yards in the last four games and just one for 11 in the last three, that coming late in the win over the Raiders in London.

Asked about Marshall’s lack of playing time against Detroit on Monday, coach Pete Carroll said: “We threw the ball 17 times and there’s not a lot of chances, so it just didn’t work out for him. He’s been working hard.”

The move opens up a spot on Seattle’s 53-man roster.

Marshall ends his Seattle tenure with 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown. He moved into 22nd on the all-time receiving yards list this year and has 12,351 in a career that dates to 2006.