The Seahawks have reportedly re-signed safety Bradley McDougald with the free agent signing period set to begin on Wednesday.

The Seahawks have re-signed safety Bradley McDougald to a three-year deal worth up to $13.95 million, according to a report from Mike Garalofo of the NFL Network.

The signing had been widely anticipated as likely after McDougald started nine games for Seattle last season, including the last seven at strong safety in place of the injured Kam Chancellor.

With Chancellor’s future remaining cloudy due to a neck/nerve injury, re-signing McDougald was viewed as a priority for the Seahawks and he becomes the first of the 16 players on the team who could become unrestricted free agents this week to re-sign.

McDougald was signed to a one-year, $1.8 million contract by Seattle last season after having played since 2013 with Tampa Bay.

McDougald was fifth on the team in unassisted tackles with 45 and also had four pass defenses.

He started games against Washington and Arizona at mid-season at free safety in place of Earl Thomas, then started the rest of the season at strong safety when Chancellor was injured late in the win at Arizona.

Thomas’ future is also somewhat uncertain as the team tries to work out a long-term extension with him, and singing McDougald gives Seattle a player it knows can fill in at either spot. But it’s thought the hope here is that McDougald can pair with Thomas as the safeties next season. Seattle also has second-year players Denalo Hill and Tedric Thompson as backups at both safety spots.