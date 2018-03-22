A former first-round pick of the Eagles, Smith had 2.5 sacks for Seattle in 2017.

The Seahawks have added to their defensive line depth by re-signing free agent end Marcus Smith, according to a report Thursday from Josina Anderson of ESPN. Anderson reported that it is a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million.

The Seahawks signed Smith last July after he was waived by the Eagles, who made him the 26th overall pick of the 2017 draft.

Smith played mostly in a reserve/rotational role at end but saw increasing time in the final three months after Cliff Avril was lost for the season due to injury. Smith had 2.5 sacks in playing 253 snaps. Among his sacks was a forced fumble in the Colts’ game recovered and returned for a touchdown by Bobby Wagner.

Besides Avril, who remains on the roster but is not expected to play in 2018 due to a neck/nerve issue that could end his career, the Seahawks now have six players listed as defensive end under contract — Smith, Frank Clark, Dion Jordan, Branden Jackson, Quinton Jefferson and Noble Nwachukwu.