Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reworked his contract to give the team the salary cap room it needed to acquire Houston left tackle Duane Brown.

The final piece of mystery to how the Seahawks were able to pull off the acquisition of Houston left tackle Duane Brown was revealed early Tuesday morning with a report that quarterback Russell Wilson renegotiated his contract to convert enough salary into bonus to make it all fit under the salary cap.

Andrew Brandt, a former NFL executive with the Green Bay Packers and now with Monday Morning Quarterback, reported “Wilson converted $6.26 million of salary to bonus, prorated it over remaining three years. Bonus payable immediately. Created $4.1 (million) of (salary cap) room.”

It was known that something was going to have to happen by the time Brown officially became a Seahawk since Seattle entered Monday with just $1.4 million in salary cap space left for the 2017 season. Brown’s contract calls for a salary this season of $9.4 million, which pro-rated out for the rest of Seattle’s nine games meant Seattle has to pay him $4.9 over the rest of the year.

Seattle traded cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston as part of the deal, but that cleared out only the remainder of the $2.1 million the Seahawks had to pay the fifth-year veteran for the rest of the season. The trade is expected to be finalized by the NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 1 p.m. Seattle time.

Teams always need to keep some cap space in reserve, as well, so Seattle couldn’t get totally to zero in taking on Brown. And while Seattle general manager John Schneider hinted that the team has plans to do something with Brown — who has two years left on his contract — it wasn’t considered that a new deal for him was part of the trade. Brown’s contract goes through the 2018 season — he is due $9.75 million in 2018.

Wilson’s contract, signed prior to the 2015 season, goes through the 2019 season included what had been base salaries of $12.6 million, $15.5 million and $17 million over the next three seasons.

It’s the second time this year Seattle has pulled off a slight renegotiation of an existing contract to bring in a high-salaries outsider as Seattle also redid receiver Doug Baldwin’s deal on Sept. 1, converting $6.975 million of his 2017 base salary of $7.75 million into a signing bonus. That cleared up $5.2 million in salary cap space for the 2017 season and allowed the team to trade later that day for New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who has an $8.069 salary cap hit for the 2017 season, the final year of his contract.

One of the lessons here, of course, is that reading how much salary cap room a team has too literally is always risky since teams can almost always find ways to create room if they really want to — Seattle has twice now in the span of less than two months pulled off big trades for players whose salaries might have seemed prohibitive but found a way to make it work.

Wilson undoubtedly was happy enough to do what it took to try to improve the troublesome offensive line as indicated in a Tweet he sent Monday night directed at Brown writing: “Product of VA… Welcome to squad homie!” (Each is from Richmond, Virginia).

While the trade for Brown gives the Seahawks a hoped-for immediate boost on its offensive line at mid-season with the running game reeling, Seattle general manager John Schneider said talks with Houston actually started back in August when left tackle George Fant was lost for the season with a knee injury.

“We just kept talking and texting, and it ended up coming to fruition,” Schneider said.

Finalized with a late assist from Wilson.