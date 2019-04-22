As a thank you to his offensive linemen in the wake of signing a contract last week making him the highest-paid player in the NFL, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently gave each of the team’s 13 offensive linemen $12,000 in Amazon.com stock.

TMZ Sports reported it first Monday, publishing a letter Wilson sent to each offensive lineman explaining the gift.

“Every Sunday we go to battle together,” Wilson wrote as reported by TMZ. “… You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family. … This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.”

Wilson wrote that he decided on stock as a way to give a gift that can have a lasting impact on their lives.

Wilson wrote that one of the ways he has begun preparing for life after football is by investing in companies that will grow and change the world and that Seattle-based Amazon is “one of these companies.”

“When I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication a dozen different ideas came to mind,” Wilson wrote. “Some were flashy, some were cool, but I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children.”

Wilson undoubtedly settled on $12,000 as an homage to the No. 12, which the franchise has retired as a jersey in honor of its fans.

Wilson signed a new contract last week that will pay him $35 million a year from 2020-2023, the most in NFL history, with an escalator clause that could make it worth up to $36.5 million per year.

“You have invested in my life,” Wilson wrote. “… This is my investment into yours.”

Amazon.com stock closed at $1,887.31 per share Monday.