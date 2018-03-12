The Seahawks have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Justin Coleman which likely assures he will be with the team in 2018.

The Seahawks kept another piece of their secondary intact Monday night by placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent Justin Coleman, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

That means Coleman will be due a salary of $2.914 million in 2018 by the Seahawks and that if any team gives Coleman a bigger offer, the Seahawks can match or be awarded a second-round pick if they decline.

In this case, this would seem to assure Coleman will stay in the fold, though teams have until April 20 to make offers.

Coleman was acquired from the Patriots for a seventh-round pick before the 2017 season and ended up as the team’s primary nickel back returning interceptions for touchdowns against the Colts and Cowboys.

With Seattle having released Jeremy Lane last week the obvious plan here is that Coleman will again be the starting nickel in 2018. Seattle also has Shaqull Griffin in the fold as a starting boundary corner — he started last year on the right side. Seattle is expected to try to sign free agents DeShawn Shead and Byron Maxwell, which could go a long way toward solidifying the corner spot.

DeAndre Elliott is also under contract for the 2018 season and could be projected as a backup nickel behind Coleman heading into camp.

Coleman is one of Seattle’s five restricted free agents. The others are defensive end Dion Jordan, running backs Mike Davis and Thomas Rawls and linebacker Dewey McDonald.

