The Seahawks' recently acquired left tackle hadn't practiced all week and was listed as questionable after injuring his ankle last Thursday at Arizona.

After being listed as questionable as recently as Saturday’s injury report, recently acquired left tackle Duane Brown will play for the Seahawks against the Falcons Monday night.

Brown was among Seattle’s active players for Monday night’s game after going through an intense pregame workout on the field with offensive line coach Tom Cable and other Seahawks personnel.

Brown suffered a sprained ankle against Arizona a week ago Thursday and had been listed as questionable entering the game after not practicing all week. Matt Tobin had been groomed to be the starter at left tackle this week with Brown sidelined but the assumption is that with Brown active that he will get the start.

Seattle’s list of inactives included tailback Thomas Rawls, meaning Seattle will go with the trio of Eddie Lacy, Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic at running back.

It is the second time this year Rawls has been a healthy inactive — he also was against Indianapolis on Oct. 1.

Rawls got the bulk of the work last week against Arizona but rushed for just 27 yards on 10 carries. That included a 23-yard run, meaning Rawls had just four yards on his other nine attempts.

Other inactives also included defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who suffered a hamstring injury against Arizona. Reed had also been listed as questionable but had been able to practice some Saturday leading to some optimism that he could play.

The other inactives are: S Kam Chancellor, LB Michael Wilhoite, OL Luke Joeckel and DLs Garrison Smith and Quinton Jefferson.

Chancellor, Wilhoite and Joeckel had all been ruled out on Saturday.