Seahawks strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s game against the 49ers, which would obviously sideline him for the rest of the season, according to a report Monday morning from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Pete Carroll did not confirm that report during his weekly day-after-game radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, saying only that Kendricks has “a sprained knee” — the same diagnosis he gave after the 26-21 loss to the 49ers — and that “we did not get the test results back yet.”

Regardless, with the team now on a week-to-week basis with the playoffs, a sprained knee of any sort would likely mean Kendricks wouldn’t be available for a while.

Receiver Jaron Brown also suffered what Carroll called “a sprained knee” and his availability also figures to be in doubt as Seattle heads to Philadelphia on Sunday for a wild-card playoff game against the Eagles.

Kendricks has started 14 games for Seattle this season, missing games against the Rams and Panthers with a hamstring injury.

Rookie Cody Barton replaced Kendricks in the starting lineup for those games. Barton also replaced Kendricks on Sunday night against the 49ers and presumably would start again against the Eagles.

Kendricks was injured with 5 minutes, 46 seconds to play in the third quarter when the 49ers completed a 49-yard pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Kendricks signed a one-year contract with Seattle last March with a base value of up to $4.5 million if active and available for every regular-season game. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Kendricks, who will turn 30 in September, also missed the end of the 2018 season with a knee injury suffered in December against the Vikings.

In better injury news, Carroll said free safety Quandre Diggs — who missed the final two regular season games with a high ankle sprain — may be back against the Eagles.

“They are telling me now today he is going to be ready to go this week,” Carroll said of Diggs. ” … Being told by the trainers they think he can go.”

Lano Hill has started in place of Diggs the last two weeks.