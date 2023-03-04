The Seahawks have reportedly filled one of the two openings on their defensive coaching staff with a new role — pass rush specialist.

The Seahawks are expected to hire Brandon Jordan to fill that role, which was first reported by the Schultz Report and then confirmed by a few other outlets.

Jordan would essentially replace the departed Aaron Curry, who spent last season as an assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach with Seattle before leaving to become inside linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seahawks also lost associate head coach-defense Sean Desai to Philadelphia as the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator.

The Seahawks have not confirmed the hiring of Jordan or his specific job title. But while Jordan’s job would appear likely to fill the duties held last year by Curry, the specific title of pass rush specialist is not something the Seahawks have typically had.

But it is one Jordan has held before, including last year at Michigan State in what was his first season on an FBS staff.

Advertising

He has never had a full-time role on an NFL staff but for the past few years has been the CEO of his own company, Brandon Jordan Trench Performance, devoted to training defensive linemen and pass rushers. With that company he has worked with almost 200 NFL players, including current Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu, Al Woods, Poona Ford and L.J. Collier. His company’s Facebook page states he has worked with DK Metcalf, as well.

Other NFL players he has trained include the likes of T.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, Cameron Heyward, Chandler Jones and Von Miller.

Jordan played offensive tackle at Missouri S&T, a Division II school in Rolla, Mo.

A native of New Orleans, Jordan has also been an assistant offensive line coach at Missouri S&T (2012), an offensive graduate assistant at Austin Peay (2013), defensive line coach at Austin Peay (2014-15) and worked with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Seattle also lost quarterbacks coach Dave Canales to Tampa Bay, where he became offensive coordinator, and assistant receivers coach Brad Idzik also to Tampa Bay as receivers coach.

Seattle ranked tied for seventh in the NFL in 2022 with 45 sacks, but struggled at times to get a consistent pass rush in allowing 401 points, more than all but seven other teams.

Seattle will return each of its leading sackers in 2023 in Darrell Taylor and Nwosu, each of whom had 9.5 sacks, but are expected to try to add the group via both the draft and free agency.