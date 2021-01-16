Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson became the second known person to talk to the Seahawks about their suddenly vacant offensive-coordinator position on Saturday.

According to NFL Media, the Seahawks “have spoken with” Pederson about the job. Seattle is also reported to have spoken with former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.

The 52-year-old Pederson was fired as coach of the Eagles earlier this week, and NFL Media reported the Seahawks don’t figure to be his only option, stating Pederson “may also still end up drawing interest for another head-coaching job. His options are developing.”

But Seattle would undoubtedly be intriguing for Pederson, who grew up in Ferndale and has said his parents once had season tickets to Seahawks games.

“I grew up a Seahawks fan and the Kingdome and all of that,” Pederson said before the Eagles played the Seahawks in Seattle in 2016. “I remember on Sunday mornings driving down with my mom and dad and going to Seahawks games and watching Jim Zorn and Steve Largent and Kenny Easley and those guys. It was always a great memory for me as a kid.”

Such memories may not necessarily drive a professional decision 30-something years later. But it could at least make Pederson think about it some more,

In the wake of Seattle’s firing of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer — and the thinking that maybe Carroll wants even more control of the offense — some have wondered if Pete Carroll would want a former head coach in that role, particularly one who won a Super Bowl just three years ago,

But the report that the two have spoken obviously indicates there is interest.

Pederson has a lengthy offensive background, having been a quarterback in the NFL for 12 years — starting 17 games — and then an offensive coordinator with the Chiefs from 2013-15 before becoming head coach of the Eagles.

Pederson was 42-37-1 as head coach, guiding the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in his second year in 2017. But he was fired in the wake of a 4-11-1 season in 2020 during which the Eagles finished 26th in the NFL in points scored and 24th in yards and had a quarterback controversy that led to Carson Wentz being benched for Jalen Hurts late in the season.

Pederson was a three-year starter as a quarterback at Ferndale High leading the team to a state semifinal loss to Shelton at the Kingdome as a senior in 1986.

Carroll said this week he wanted the Seahawks to get back to not just running it better but running it more.

Pederson’s offenses were varied in terms of how much they ran it with the Eagles, ranking 10th, sixth, 20th, seventh and 23rd in rushing attempts in his five seasons as head coach.

But Pederson also has lengthy experience working for a number of notable head coaches. He was OC with the Chiefs under Andy Reid, whose system has helped allow Patrick Mahomes to become one of the best QBs in the NFL. Pederson got his start in coaching as offensive quality control coach and quarterbacks coach under Reid in Kansas City.

Pederson also played for Don Shula with Miami and also for Mike Holmgren with Green Bay.