Talks between the Seahawks and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson appear to have stalled for the moment with Richardson heading to a visit with the Vikings.

The silence on the Sheldon Richardson front broke in a big way Thursday morning with multiple reports that he is in Minnesota for a visit with the Vikings, following a report that negotiations with the Seahawks have hit a stalemate.

Specifically, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network said the Seahawks have offered Richardson $11 million while he would like $15 million.

That the two sides have not been able to come to an agreement apparently helped lead to Richardson taking a visit to Minnesota, which was initially reported by Pro Football Talk.

IN » Player,Position,Contract Barkevius Mingo,LB/DE,$6.8 million/2 years Bradley McDougald,DB,$13.5 million/3 years « OUT Player,Position,Contract,Team Paul Richardson,WR,$40 million/5 years,WSH Jimmy Graham,TE,$30 million/3 years,GB DeShawn Shead,CB,$3.5 million/1 year,DET Richard Sherman,CB,$39 million/3 years,SF Track the latest »

Richardson is Seattle’s top remaining unsigned free agent and a player it is known the team is hoping to retain, but at a reasonable price.

Seattle acquired the 27-year-old defensive tackle in a trade with the Jets before season in which Seattle dealt receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick to New York.

Richardson played 15 games for Seattle this season, filling a hole created when rookie Malik McDowell was unable to play all year due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident in July.

Seattle declined to place a franchise tag on Richardson earlier this month that would have guaranteed him $13.9 million in the 2018 season. One reason for not tagging Richardson is that the Seahawks wanted to sign Richardson to a long-term deal but didn’t want to set that number as the floor.

Richardson is regarded as one of the top defensive tackles available along with Atlanta’s Dontari Poe and Ndamukong Suh, who became available this week when he was released by Miami.

Seattle is known also interested in Suh. But the NFL Network reported Thursday morning that Suh is expected to soon visit the Saints.’

The Seahawks appear hoping to at least get one of Suh or Richardson or else face a challenge to fill in a defensive line that is already undergoing a big makeover with the trade of Michael Bennett and the probability that Cliff Avril will either be released or retire due to a neck injury.

Suh had been the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at $19 million per season. At $15 million, Richardson would be the fourth-highest paid DT in the NFL, according to OvertheCap.com.