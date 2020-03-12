Despite widespread cancellations throughout the sports world over concerns about the novel coronavirus, the NFL is continuing its offseason business as usual for now. As free agency approaches, the Seahawks are reportedly getting a visit from free agent tight end Jordan Reed on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the visit of Reed, who was released by Washington last month which would make him immediately eligible to sign with any team. Players whose contracts run out and become unrestricted free agents must wait until the start of the new league year Wednesday to sign, with reports early Thursday indicating that the league for now will keep to that schedule.

The NFL, though, did make one significant move Thursday when it announced that its annual spring league meetings, set for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, have been cancelled. Leagues business that is typically conducted at those meetings, such as discussing rules changes, may be done electronically or postponed until the next regularly scheduled meetings May 19-20.

The Seahawks signed veteran Greg Olsen last month to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million after he had been released by Carolina. That gave the team another playmaker for Russell Wilson and some insurance as Will Dissly recovers from an Achilles injury he suffered in the sixth game last season, though coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL combine last month that Dissly should be ready for the start of the 2020 season.

But the visit by Reed shows the Seahawks are still looking at all options to add to the offense.

Reed was released by Washington after an injury-marred seven-year career in which he never played an entire season and sat out all of 2019 after suffering a concussion in the preseason, his seventh documented concussion, according to the Washington Post.

Advertising

He has also battled foot, toe and hamstring injuries over the past three years and will turn 30 in July.

But when healthy, the former Florida standout has been one of the more productive tight ends in the NFL, notably in 2016 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl after making 66 catches for 686 yards and six touchdowns. That came on the heels of a career season in 2015 when he had 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 scores.

Olsen and Dissly are the only two tight ends Seattle currently has under contract. Jacob Hollister, who emerged as the starter late in the season, is a restricted free agent with the expectation that the team will keep him. The Seahawks have also indicated they would like to re-sign Luke Willson, who returned to the team early last year after a trade of Nick Vannett to the Steelers. Willson will be an unrestricted free agent.

Tyrone Swoopes, who also ended last season on the active roster, is an exclusive rights free agent.