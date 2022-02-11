In a few moves revealed Friday, the Seahawks appear to have finished out their defensive coaching staff while also making a major change to their offensive side

Seattle has fired offensive line coach Mike Solari, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

He will reportedly be replaced with Andy Dickerson, who came to the Seahawks last year from the Rams and spent the 2021 season as the run game coordinator. Bally Sports first reported the firing of Solari.

Seattle has also hired Sean Desai, expected to be an associate head coach and defensive assistant, a league source confirmed to the Times. He is expected to join with Karl Scott, who is expected to be hired as defensive passing game coordinator, as Seattle remains the defense following the firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

The NFL Network first reported Seattle’s hiring of Desai.

The Seahawks already promoted Clint Hurtt as defensive coordinator.

Norton was fired in the wake of the Seahawks struggling on defense in the 2021 season, finishing 28th in the the league in yards allowed.

Solari had been with the Seahawks since 2018, replacing Tom Cable.

Dickerson came to Seattle last year along with Shane Waldron to remake the offensive staff in the wake of the firing of coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Desai and Hurtt spent two years working alongside each other with the Bears under Vic Fangio and coach Pete Carroll is hoping to meld aspects of Fangio’s defense with his own as Seattle attempts to revive the defense.

Solari, 67, was in his second stint with the Seahawks having also worked in Seattle in 2008-09.

While the Seahawks finished with a flourish on offense last season, scoring 30 or ore points in four of their last six games, they have struggled to consistently put together a line to protect Russell Wilson throughout his career with Wilson publicly stating his frustration at getting hit so much following last season.

Dickerson served as assistant offensive line coach with the Rams from 2012-20 and had a significant role with the line last year in working as run game coordinator.

Hurtt had been Seattle’s defensive line coach since 2017, also adding the title of associate head coach in 2018, a title that now goes to Desai.

Seattle figures to still hire a defensive line coach to take over with Hurtt promoted to defensive coordinator. Hurtt became the fifth DC of the Carroll era when it was revealed last week he had been promoted.

The Seahawks also lost quarterbacks coach Austin Davis when he left to become the offensive coordinator at Auburn (a job he has since resigned from) and the Seahawks may also make a hire to fill that job, as well, though the Seahawks could reconfigure some responsibilities of those already on staff to fill it out, instead.

The hiring of the Scott/Desai tandem it is hoped will help the Seahawks specifically remake a secondary that was one of the biggest issues for Seattle’s defense last season, and especially in finding better ways to use safety Jamal Adams. Adams had 9.5 sacks in 2020, his first season with the team, after being acquired in a trade with the Jets.

But after Seattle signed him to a four-year contract averaging $17.5 million per year, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, Adams had no sacks as he was used far less as a blitzer, before he suffered a shoulder injury that ended his season after 12 games.

The Seahawks also struggled to create turnovers last season, getting just two interceptions from its outside cornerback position (both from D.J. Reed) and forcing just 18 turnovers overall.

