The Seahawks are expected to either trade or release veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times, after talks on a new contract recently broke down.
Reed, who has started 63 games, foreshadowed that a move of some sort was coming when he tweeted late Wednesday afternoon, “It’s been real 12s tomorrow at 1 it’s official … on to the next chapter.’’
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team hoped to get Reed to agree to a restructured contract that would have reduced his 2021 cap hit. Instead, he wanted a long-term deal, and with negotiations going nowhere, the team has decided to move on from Reed.
“Reed had wanted a long-term deal, but the team hoped for just a conversion for cap space,” reported Rapoport. “Talks broke down, and here we are.”
Either a trade or a release will save Seattle $8.975 million against the 2021 salary cap, money needed to help fit in a number of moves the team has made in recent days.
Seattle was listed on Thursday afternoon as being more than $6 million over the salary cap by OvertheCap.com. Recent moves include the signing of defensive end Kerry Hyder to a two-year deal worth up to $6.5 million that the team officially announced Thursday afternoon.
The Seahawks see Hyder as able to play both the five-technique end spot and also move inside in the nickel. And his addition means Seattle could view 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier, who also plays both end and tackle, as playing more at tackle, possibly helping to make Reed more expendable.
Seattle also re-signed tackle Poona Ford last week and has Bryan Mone and Cedrick Lattimore on its roster as tackles.
However, trading or releasing Reed also means accepting a $5 million dead cap hit as a prorated share of the $10 million signing bonus Reed received last spring when he signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks. That contract was worth up to $23 million overall with $14.1 million guaranteed.
Seattle could be trying to trade Reed to add some 2021 draft picks — Seattle currently only has three, and only one in the first three rounds.
Reed was a second-round pick in 2016 out of Alabama and had one of the best seasons for any Seattle defensive tackle in 2018 when he had 10 1/2 sacks — the only other tackles in Seattle history to have double-digit sacks in a season were future Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and John Randle.
This story will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.