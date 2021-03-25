The Seahawks are expected to either trade or release veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times, after talks on a new contract recently broke down.

Reed, who has started 63 games, foreshadowed that a move of some sort was coming when he tweeted late Wednesday afternoon, “It’s been real 12s tomorrow at 1 it’s official … on to the next chapter.’’

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team hoped to get Reed to agree to a restructured contract that would have reduced his 2021 cap hit. Instead, he wanted a long-term deal, and with negotiations going nowhere, the team has decided to move on from Reed.

“Reed had wanted a long-term deal, but the team hoped for just a conversion for cap space,” reported Rapoport. “Talks broke down, and here we are.”

Either a trade or a release will save Seattle $8.975 million against the 2021 salary cap, money needed to help fit in a number of moves the team has made in recent days.

Seattle was listed on Thursday afternoon as being more than $6 million over the salary cap by OvertheCap.com. Recent moves include the signing of defensive end Kerry Hyder to a two-year deal worth up to $6.5 million that the team officially announced Thursday afternoon.

The Seahawks see Hyder as able to play both the five-technique end spot and also move inside in the nickel. And his addition means Seattle could view 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier, who also plays both end and tackle, as playing more at tackle, possibly helping to make Reed more expendable.

Seattle also re-signed tackle Poona Ford last week and has Bryan Mone and Cedrick Lattimore on its roster as tackles.

However, trading or releasing Reed also means accepting a $5 million dead cap hit as a prorated share of the $10 million signing bonus Reed received last spring when he signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks. That contract was worth up to $23 million overall with $14.1 million guaranteed.

Seattle could be trying to trade Reed to add some 2021 draft picks — Seattle currently only has three, and only one in the first three rounds.

Reed was a second-round pick in 2016 out of Alabama and had one of the best seasons for any Seattle defensive tackle in 2018 when he had 10 1/2 sacks — the only other tackles in Seattle history to have double-digit sacks in a season were future Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and John Randle.

