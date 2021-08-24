RENTON — The Seahawks are expected to re-sign veteran tight end Luke Willson, according to a report from the NFL Network.

There was no immediate confirmation from the team, but it was known Willson was visiting the team this week and that a signing could happen. The Seahawks practice this afternoon, and Willson could be back on the field if he has signed by then.

The NFL Network also reported that the Seahawks are releasing cornerback Pierre Desir to make room for Willson on the roster, which has to be at 80 players by 1 p.m. today.

Desir signed a one-year contract in the spring as veteran depth at cornerback with the Seahawks hoping he could recapture the form he showed in 2018 and 2019 when he started 23 game for the Colts.

But Desir, playing primarily left corner, had not made a move up the depth chart, with rookie Tre Brown moving ahead of him in recent weeks at that spot while working behind starter Ahkello Witherspoon.

Desir played 19 snaps at LCB in Saturday night’s 30-3 loss to the Raiders and Brown 35 behind the 15 of starter Ahkello Witherspoon.

Advertising

This was Desir’s second stint with the Seahawks. He was on the practice squad the final two months of the 2016 season and then with the team through all of camp in 2017 before being cut.

Willson returns to add depth to a tight end spot that has been ravaged by injuries, with both Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry dealing with foot issues and the Seahawks cutting Dom Wood-Anderson on Sunday after he committed four penalties in the loss to the Broncos.

Willson will likely be counted on to play significantly in Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Chargers with the top two of Will Dissly and Gerald Everett likely making cameo appearances. Neither has yet played in the preseason.

Willson, 31, was with the Seahawks from 2013-17 and then again in 2019 and 2020 — making two stints with the team last season.