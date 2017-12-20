A report in the New York Daily News Wednesday stated that Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson may return to the Jets as a free agent after this season.

The Seahawks always knew that defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson might turn out to be a one-year rental when they traded for him the week before the season began.

Richardson can be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, one reason the New York Jets were willing to deal him to Seattle, a trade in which the Jets received Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick in 2018 (with the teams also swapping 2018 seventh-round picks).

A report Wednesday morning from the New York Daily News suggests Richardson will almost certainly test the free agent waters and states that Richardson has one intriguing team in mind to sign with — the same New York Jets squad that he just left.

Stated the Daily News’ Manish Mehta: “The Daily News has learned that Gang Green would like to reunite with former Pro Bowler Sheldon Richardson this offseason after getting rid of the disgraced Muhammad Wilkerson …. The Jets aren’t the only ones that want a reunion, according to team and league sources. My understanding is that Richardson, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, would love to return to the team that drafted him, too.”

And even if the report may just be agent posturing, in a way that’s the point — people close to Richardson appear to be indicating he’d be more than happy to be heading back out of Seattle.

Richardson could command $15-18 million or so on the free agent market — or at least, that’s probably what he’s hoping for. It seems hard to figure the Seahawks would break the bank to keep Richardson from getting to free agency, and having only been here a few months and with Seattle potentially not even making the playoffs, it’s hard to fathom Richardson has any real affinity for the Seahawks to make him want to take any sort of lesser deal to stay (he is from St. Louis).

How much the Seahawks think Richardson is worth is also hard to figure.

Richardson got his share of credit for some of the team’s better defensive performances at mid-season, notably a 16-10 win over the Rams when he had an interception and recovered a fumble.

And he has been a steady performer, playing in every game this season with 566 snaps, almost 60 percent, third-most on the defensive line behind Michael Bennett and Frank Clark.

He has just one sack, but has been close to a few others and has seven quarterback hits, fourth-most on the team, playing a position in which sacks and QB hits can be harder to come by.

The bigger issue is the team’s lagging run defense of late and uncharacteristic breakdowns all season and if the Seahawks have perceived Richardson as having held up his end of things there.

For a while it looked like he did as the Seahawks had a nine-game stretch from week four against the Colts through week 13 against the Eagles when Seattle allowed as few yards per carry as any team in the NFL.

But with linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright ailing the last two weeks — as well as strong safety Kam Chancellor having been out for the season since November — the run defense has fallen apart, allowing a combined 400 yards rushing in losses to the Jaguars and Rams and now ranking 17th in run defense in yards allowed per game (112.9) and 13th in yards allowed per rush (4.1), each the most in five years. And that raises the question of where the value on defense really is.

Richardson made the Pro Bowl in 2014 in his second year with the Jets. But he was not among Seattle’s Pro Bowl picks or alternates for this year’s game.

Richardson arrived in Seattle to much fanfare and a thought that he might be the final piece needed to keep the Seahawks at an elite level — the Seahawks wanted to add to the defensive line after losing rookie Malik McDowell for the season to injuries sustained in an ATV accident in July.

Seattle made the trade for him after reworking Doug Baldwin’s contract to open up salary cap room for this season (converting some of Baldwin’s base salary into signing bonus to clear out $5.2 million in cap room for 2017 to fit in Richardson’s $8.069 cap hit).

And when it was made, Seattle understood it was making one of the most overt moves for the present that it had at any time in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider regime, both the Baldwin restructure and the trade itself taking (or potentially taking) from the future for the now.

The Seahawks, though, also knew that if Richardson were to leave in free agency they will get a comp pick in 2019, possibly as high as a third, meaning they’d have gotten one year of Richardson for Kearse (who also was unlikely to be back in 2018) and moving down one year in the draft one year later.

That’s appearing now to be the most likely outcome.