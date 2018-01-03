The Indianapolis Colts will interview Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard for their vacant head coaching position on Friday, according to an NFL.com report.
Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard will be interviewed by the Indianapolis Colts for their vacant head-coaching position, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Richard, 38, has been Seattle’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons, taking over when Dan Quinn left to become coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
Quinn had taken over as DC for Gus Bradley, who left following the 2012 season to become head coach at Jacksonville.
Richard coached Seattle’s defensive backs from 2010-14 before being promoted to DC. Richard played at USC and finished his career there under Pete Carroll and after playing in the NFL for four years got into coaching under Carroll at USC and the came with Carroll to Seattle.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
The Colts need a coach after firing Chuck Pagano following a 4-12 season.
One tie between Richard and the Colts is Ed Dodds, who worked in Seattle’s personnel department from 2007 until leaving last spring to become the vice president of player personnel for Indianapolis.
Other candidates include New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Carolina defensive coordinator Steven Wilks, who was the secondary coach at the University of Washington in 2005.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.