Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard will be interviewed by the Indianapolis Colts for their vacant head coaching position, according to a report from NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero Monday night.

The 38-year-old Richard has been with the Seahawks since 2010 and has been defensive coordinator the last three seasons, taking over when Dan Quinn left to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Quinn had taken over as DC for Gus Bradley, who left following the 2012 season to become the head coach at Jacksonville.

Richard coached Seattle’s defensive backs from 2010-14 before being promoted to DC. Richard played at USC and finished his career there under Pete Carroll and after playing in the NFL for four years got into coaching under Carroll at USC and the came with Carroll to Seattle.

The Colts need a coach after firing Chuck Pagano.

Other candidates include New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Carolina defensive coordinator Steven Wilks, who was the secondary coach at the University of Washington in 2005.