It barely caused a ripple when the Seahawks waived undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Kemah Siverand Tuesday, a transaction that seemed like one of a hundred run-of-the-mill moves NFL teams make every season.

But Siverand now figures to go down in Seahawks lore for the reason he was cut: He reportedly tried to sneak a woman into the team hotel. Teams, of course, always have strict rules on curfew and visitors during training camp, but those are even stricter this year due to coronavirus protocols and the team sent a quick message to the rest of its players by cutting Siverand immediately.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Siverand “was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel.’’

Not only that, but according to Pelissero “the woman was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player.’’ A report by Albert Breer of SI.com stated that she was specifically wearing a Seahawks hoodie pulled over her head.

As Pelissero concluded, “it did not work.’’

Cutting Siverand immediately, as Pelissero wrote, was designed by the team as “a clear message on the responsibility everyone has’’ in combating the virus.

“Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences,’’ he wrote.

Pelissero reported further that the league in July advised all teams that any visits had to have the approval of the team making it clear that no guests are allowed.

Coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday had lauded the team’s efforts so far as Seattle has not had a player officially test positive (receiver John Ursua ended up having a false positive test and was cleared to return to practice on Wednesday).

“We made it through and we’ve been very, very strict,’’ Carroll said. “ … Our guys have been really strict about it and leadership is really making a big deal to the younger guys.’’

Siverand was an extreme longshot to make the team, having been mostly a special-teams player during his final season at Oklahoma State last season.

According to his Oklahoma State bio, Siverand “saw action in all 13 games, almost exclusively on special teams.’’

He signed a basic undrafted rookie free agent deal with Seattle following the draft which included a $2,000 bonus, the only guaranteed money in the contract.