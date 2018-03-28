Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman reportedly signed his second-round tender on Wednesday assuring he will be with the team in 2018.

The Seahawks reportedly got one necessary piece of business done on Wednesday with cornerback Justin Coleman signing his second-round tender, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Coleman was given the tender in early March as a restricted free agent, with the second-round designation meaning that if another team wanted to sign Coleman the Seahawks would get a second-round pick if he departed.

Teams have until April 20 to sign restricted free agents to offer sheets.

But Coleman isn’t waiting, and signing the tender means he is now officially a Seahawk for another season. The second-round tender means Coleman will get $2.914 from the Seahawks for the 2018 season.

Seattle has one other restricted free agent with a tender that remains unsigned — defensive end Dion Jordan, who got an original round tender, meaning the Seahawks would get a first-round pick if he signs elsewhere, which would seem to make it unlikely he won’t eventually re-sign with the Seahawks.

Coleman was acquired from the Patriots before the 2018 season for a seventh-round pick and emerged as the starting nickelback following first an injury and then ineffectiveness from Jeremy Lane, who was recently released.

Seattle also is thought to still be talking with Byron Maxwell, who ended the 2018 season as the starting left cornerback in place of the injured Richard Sherman, with Shaquill Griffin on the right side.

But Maxwell is an unrestricted free agent and has yet to sign.

And intriguingly, it was reported by ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Seahawks had hosted free agent cornerback Kenneth Acker, who was a starter for the 49ers in 2015 and spent the last two years in a reserve role with the Chiefs.