Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was fined $10,000 for walking onto the field during the final minute of a loss Sunday at Jacksonville.

Friday is the day that fines levied by the NFL for the previous week’s games are revealed.

There figure to be a lot of them for the crazy ending to the Seattle-Jacksonville game last Sunday, in which two Seahawks were ejected and one, Quinton Jefferson, approached the stands to confront fans before being led away.

The first fine revealed Friday, though, was handed to Seattle coach Pete Carroll, who was docked $10,000 for walking onto the field during that sequence when he said he wanted to calm his players down.

That report came via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Carroll said after the game he knew he’d get penalized for the play, with such a penalty also sure to draw a fine.

“We didn’t have a chance to get the ball back then and I was trying to get our guys to not carry it any further,” Carroll said. “They were trying to fight to get the ball back and there wasn’t a chance at that point for us. I was just trying to slow them down. … I just tired to make a stamen to our guys so we didn’t have any more garbage happening out there.”