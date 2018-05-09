ESPN is reporting the six-time Pro Bowler is visiting the Seahawks this week.

The Seahawks are bringing in veteran receiver Brandon Marshall for a visit this week, according to a report Wednesday morning from ESPN. In fact, it’s thought Marshall is now in town.

The 34-year-old was released by the Giants last month when he reportedly refused to take a paycut. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Giants prior to the 2017 season but played just five games last season due to an ankle injury and caught just 18 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns, all totals the lowest of an NFL career that dates to 2006, before the Giants decided to cut him last month (Marshall was already out for the year when Seattle beat the Giants in New York last October, 24-7.)

Marshall was released with a failed physical designation and a key component of his visit to Seattle would be to see if he’s healthy enough to make it worth being signed by the Seahawks.

His production had already begun to tail off even before his injury last season and the Seahawks would likely want to make a minimal investment in Marshall — surely a one-year deal at maybe not a lot more than the veteran minimum guaranteed and likely then packed with incentives. Marshall, who has already begun to carve out a media career having been a regular on Showtime’s Inside the NFL the last few years, will also have to weigh if he wants to continue playing at less than he has been making.

But the visit obviously indicates there is mutual interest.

Seattle has 10 receivers on its roster but have little proven depth behind what figures to be the top three of Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown.

The 6-4, 229-pound Marshall would also be taller and heavier than any receiver on the roster other than Tanner McEvoy, potentially giving the Seahawks the kind of bigger target the team is always on the search to get more of.

And Marshall’s history can’t be discounted — he has eight 1,000-yard seasons and has been named to the Pro Bowl six times, doing both most recently in 2015 when he had 109 receptions for 1,502 yards and an NFL-high 14 touchdowns.

But he also has just 77 receptions for 942 yards and three touchdowns in 20 games since then and Seattle would be having to hope that a healthy Marshall might be able to dip back into his youth a little big.

One of the biggest takeaways from Marshall’s visit is that it appears to add further validity to the claims of general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll that the Seahawks are not in full rebuild mode.

While Seattle has shed a number of veterans this season, the Seahawks have also signed the likes of 33-year-old defensive tackle Tom Johnson and 30-year-old tight end Ed Dickson to fill holes created by other free agent departures.

Marshall could likewise help fill a vacancy created when Paul Richardson left for Washington, signing a five-year, $40 million deal.

This is the second time in the Carroll era Seattle has courted Marshall.

Seattle also brought him in for a visit in 2010 when he was a restricted free agent. Marshall ultimately signed a tender with the Broncos and then was traded to Miami.