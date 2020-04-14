The Seahawks are re-signing veteran guard Mike Iupati, according to a report Tuesday from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, adding to an already-crowded offensive line room. A source confirmed to the Seattle Times the move is expected to happen.

Iupati, 33, has agreed to come back on a one-year deal, though no financial terms were immediately available.

Iupati started 15 games last season for Seattle at left guard in his first year with the Seahawks but then missed the playoffs with a stinger/neck injury.

Seattle has loaded up on offensive lineman and now has 17 either under contract/tendered/agreed to terms.

And given that Seattle had signed two other interior linemen as free agents — B.J. Finney and Chance Warmack — it was unclear if the Seahawks would have interest in Iupati returning.

But Iupati is a favorite of line coach Mike Solari, who also coached Iupati when each was with the 49ers from 2010-14.

And bringing back Iupati could potentially foreshadow a pending move with center Justin Britt. Finney has also been viewed as a possible candidate at center — the Seahawks, in fact, list Finney solely as a center on their current roster.

Britt’s future has been a matter of rampant speculation for a while now as his release would save the Seahawks $8.5 million against the salary cap if done either before or after June 1. Britt is also recovering from an ACL injury suffered in a game at Atlanta on Oct. 27. He would likely have to be released with an injury designation.

Seattle also lists Joey Hunt as a center — he has been tendered as a restricted free agent — and Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller as guard/centers.

Finney had been considered as a possible candidate to take over for Iupati at left guard if Iupati did not return.

Others who will compete there include Pocic, who started the first game of last season at left guad when Iupati was still recovering from a foot injury, as well as Jamarco Jones, who filled in for Iupati for the playoff games, and Phil Haynes, who then took over in the divisional playoff loss at Green Bay when Jones was injured.

Warmack also figures to be given a shot at one or both guard spots — 48 of his 51 career NFL starts are listed as having come at right guard, according to Pro Football Reference. Seattle also last week re-signed Jordan Simmons, who can play guard or tackle.

D.J. Fluker returns as the presumptive starter at right guard. But Fluker also has just one year left on his contract and he the Seahawks could save $3.687 million against the cap if he is released either before or after June 1.

Re-signing Iupati appears to give Seattle that much more competition and potential options on how to structure its roster salary-wise.