Boykin was also arrested a year ago in connection with an auto accident in Texas.

Seahawks third-year quarteback Trevone Boykin is being accused of assaulting his girlfriend, according to a report from WFAA-TV in Dallas, which details that police in Mansfield, Texas are investigating the allegations.

While charges have yet to be field, TMZ reported that Boykin is expected to be charged with aggravated assault, a felony.

WFAA had what it billed as an exclusive interview with Boykin’s girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, who said both her left and right jaws were broken in the incident, among other injuries.

The report states that Bailey also had a constricted airway and trouble breathing due to injuries suffered in the incident and was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for further treatment. She was released from the hospital on Saturday, three days later.

Boykin was also arrested last March following an incident in which he was a passenger in a car that hit the Sidebar Bar in Dallas, also hitting seven people on a crowded sidewalk. Seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries that included a broken ankle and a dislocated arm, according to police and other reports. Boykin, who played at Texas Christian University in nearby Fort Worth, was arrested at the scene for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana and public intoxication.

The WFAA story published Tuesday quotes Bailey as saying she was the driver in the March 2017 accident and that that accident occurred because Boykin was attacking her.

“He leaned over, attacked me, and choked me unconscious which made the car go into drive to reverse,” Bailey is quoted as saying, adding that she didn’t report that at the time because “I was scared. I was just scared. Terrified, of everything.”

That case was dismissed last month.

Boykin was also arrested for resisting arrest following an incident at a bar in Forth Worth in December, 2015, that resulted in him being suspended for the Alamo Bowl.

Boykin was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 draft. He spent the 2016 season on the active roster as the backup to Russell Wilson, playing in five games while completing 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Boykin lost the backup job last season to veteran Austin Davis but then spent the year on Seattle’s practice squad (the Seahawks later said one reason for naming Davis the backup is that he did not have practice squad eligibility while Boykin did, which allowed Seattle to keep both players).

Boykin was re-signed in January and is currently the only other quarterback on the team’s roster aside from Wilson with Davis still an unsigned free agent.

The Seahawks did not have an immediate comment on the WFAA report Tuesday.