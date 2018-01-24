Seattle's coaching staff shakeup continued on Wednesday as it was revealed that assistant defensive line coach Dwaine Board will not be back in 2018.

The Seahawks’ offseason shakeup of their assistant coaching staff continued on Wednesday as it was confirmed that assistant defensive line coach Dwaine Board will not return next season.

The Sporting News first reported that Board will not be back and a source later confirmed the news to the Seattle Times.

Board has held that position since 2015 in what was his second stint with the Seahawks. The 61-year-old Board — who won three Super Bowl rings as a player with the 49ers in the 1980s — was also Seattle’s defensive line coach under Mike Holmgren from 2003-08. He had also worked alongside Pete Carroll with the 49ers in 1995-96 when Carroll was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator.

Board becomes the sixth of the 25 members of the Seahawks’ 2017 assistant coaching staff known not to be returning in 2018 though at least a few other changes appear likely.

And his departure, coupled with the team’s earlier announcement that senior defensive assistant Travis Jones will not return in 2018, indicates Seattle will be bringing in a new coach or two to help on its defensive line.

Jones was Seattle’s defensive line coach from 2013-16 before being moved to a senior defensive assistant coach role in 2017 in which he continued to work largely with the defensive line.

The Seahawks hired Clint Hurtt to replace Jones as defensive line coach last season and the team now appears set to hire another coach or two to assist Hurtt.

Along with Jones and Board, the Seahawks also earlier fired defensive coordinator Kris Richard, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, offensive line coach Tom Cable and linebackers coach Michael Barrow in the wake of a 9-7 season in which Seattle missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The moves continue what is the biggest shakeup of the Seattle coaching staff since Carroll became head coach in 2010.

It is also anticipated that the Seahawks will have a change at quarterback coach with an earlier Sporting News report that Dave Canales, the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, is “expected” to take over that spot in place of Carl Smith. However, there remain indications that Smith will stay with the organization in some capacity.

One report over the weekend said the Seahawks had “strong interest” in possibly bringing back former Seattle QB Jim Zorn as quarterbacks coach. But that won’t happen if Canales is named as QB coach. The Canales move has not yet been made official by the Seahawks.

A report out of Arizona this week stated the Seahawks wanted to talk to Arizona Cardinals’ assistant receivers coach Kevin Garver in an apparent attempt to replace Canales but were denied permission.

Canales has been with the Seahawks since Carroll arrived in 2010 working either as an offensive assistant or since 2015 as the team’s receivers coach.

That he has no previous NFL quarterbacks coaching experience might raise some eyebrows. But one source said the expectation is that Schottenheimer will have a heavy say in the handling of the quarterback position and that moving Canales to that spot is in part about forming what Carroll feels is the best overall offensive coaching staff while also giving some new voices for Russell Wilson.

Schottenheimer has been a quarterbacks coach when not an offensive coordinator in the NFL, including with the Chargers from 2002-05 (when he helped groom Drew Brees) and the last two seasons with the Colts, getting credit last season for the way Jacoby Brissett adapted quickly after being acquired in a trade shortly before the season.