Johnson, who will be 34 when next season begins, figures to have a key role in the defensive line rotation.

The Seahawks added much-needed defensive line help Friday by agreeing to terms with veteran tackle Tom Johnson, according to a report from NFL Media.

Johnson, 33, figures to help replace the departed Sheldon Richardson, who last week signed with the Vikings, the team Johnson played for the last four seasons, meaning the two teams basically traded defensive tackles.

But while the Vikings gave Richardson a one-year contract with $8 million guaranteed, Seattle will reportedly give Johnson up to $2.7 million for one season, with a base of $2.1 million. According to TwinCities.com, Johnson will get an extra $200,000 if he reaches three sacks and an extra $350,000 after that with five sacks.

That continues Seattle’s trend of replacing free agents who left by signing other free agents at much smaller salaries.

Whether the overall production will turn out to be close or equal to the same is another matter.

The agreement with Johnson also means that for now, the Seahawks do not appear to be owed any compensatory picks in 2019, according to calculations from OvertheCap.com.

Loading up on comp picks had been thought to be part of Seattle’s strategy this offseason in letting the likes of Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson and Sheldon Richardson sign elsewhere on big deals.

Seattle could still end up on the plus side of some of their other unrestricted free agents — such as Luke Joeckel — sign elsewhere.

But in Johnson, the Seahawks get a player they badly needed.

Entering Friday, Seattle had just two players listed as defensive tackles on its roster who are under contract and at the moment are healthy — Jarran Reed and Nazair Jones. Malik McDowell also is on the roster but has an uncertain future due to injuries suffered in an ATV accident last July.

The 6-3, 288-pound Johnson — who appears to project to play mostly at three-technique tackle where he could share time or back up Jones — has 16 sacks in his four years with the Vikings and also is regarded as a solid run defender.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus assessed Johnson in its free agent preview: “Johnson was seen as a designated interior pass-rusher for the majority of his career, but he has reinvented himself as an every down 3-technique in recent years. Consistently ask him to hold up against double teams or reduce down to a 1-technique, and you’re going to have a bad time. But let him go one-on-one and shoot a gap, and he can still make plays. At 33 years old, contenders in need of interior pass-rush are going to be giving him a look at this point in his career.”

According to PFF, Johnson’s 736 snaps this past season were the second-most of his career and his 9.1 run-stop percentage was 12th-best among defensive tackles and a career high while he only finished 24th in pass-rush productivity this past season at 5.3.

Johnson has a particularly interesting story having not played in an NFL regular season game until he was 27, and spending time in the Arena League, NFL Europe and the CFL (he was a teammate of Brandon Browner’s with Calgary) before finally breaking through and making it with the Saints in 2011.

He may not have as interesting a name, which compelled a radio station in Minnesota to begin calling him Sebastian Thunderbucket, the idea being that maybe people would think he was a better player if he had a more memorable name.

The name — or the names — and the game now come to Seattle, though the Seahawks are undoubtedly not done adding to the defensive line.

The Seahawks also have gotten visits from Quinton Dial, who played for the 49ers from 2013-16 and spent last season with the Packers, making 12 tackles in 13 games, Bennie Logan, formerly of the Eagles and Chiefs, and former Viking Shamar Stephen, so Seattle could still add to the position in free agency and almost certainly also will in the draft.