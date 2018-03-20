The Seahawks have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, according to a report Tuesday.

Fluker, the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft (and yep, continuing the trend of adding first-rounders from that draft), played last year for the New York Giants under offensive-line coach Mike Solari, who was hired by the Seahawks this offseason. Fluker agreed to terms with the Seahawks after visiting Seattle last week.

He played from 2013-16 with the Chargers and has played mostly right tackle and right guard and last year played mostly right guard in nine games and six starts for the Giants.

Fluker played 432 snaps for the Giants last season and was rated 36th among guards in run-block success by Pro Football Focus and 78th in pass-blocking efficiency. PFF rated Fluker 24th of the top 27 free-agent guards available in pass-block efficiency, allowing two sacks in 258 pass-block snaps in 2017. But Fluker is likely being brought in largely to help with Seattle’s running game.

Listed at 6 feet 5 and 339 pounds, Fluker adds bulk to the Seahawks’ offensive line. The Seahawks likely want to get bigger up front this offseason with Solari expected to add more man-blocking and power schemes to the offense. Previous offensive-line coach Tom Cable focused more on zone blocking. Seattle was estimated to zone block 72 percent of the time in 2017, according to PFF.

Fluker played at Alabama and started 59 games over four seasons for the Chargers before being released last March. He then signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth up to $3 million and played in nine games before being placed on Injured Reserve with a toe injury. An NJ.com story in October noted that Fluker the Giants averaged 130 yards rushing in one three-game mid-season stretch when Fluker was inserted into the starting lineup, including 148 yards in a 23-10 win at Denver.

Fluker also started at right guard when the Seahawks beat the Giants 24-7 on Oct. 22, with the Seahawks holding the Giants to 46 yards rushing and 177 overall. Solari was the Giants’ offensive line coach the last two seasons before coming to Seattle in January following the firing of Cable.

Fluker becomes the the third player picked in the first round of the 2013 draft who is on Seattle’s roster and the second signed during this free agency period, joining linebacker/rush end Barkevious Mingo, who was the sixth overall pick by the Browns. Seattle’s other 2013 first-rounder on the roster is Dion Jordan (third, Dolphins), but Seattle last year also had Luke Joeckel (second, Jaguars) and Sheldon Richardson (13th, Jets) on the roster.

It’s thought Seattle envisions Fluker as a guard and that he has played almost exclusively on the right side could mean that the Seahawks could move Ethan Pocic from the right to the left side. Pocic emerged as Seattle’s starting right guard in 2017 and is one of four starters from the end of the 2017 season who could return in 2018. The only one expected not back is Joeckel, who started 11 games at left guard, with the thought being that Seattle would sign a veteran to compete for that spot.

Fluker is the fifth free agent to sign with the Seahawks since the new league year began last Wednesday, the others being Mingo, receiver Jaron Brown, safety Maurice Alexander and tight end Ed Dickson. Of those, Mingo, Brown, Dickson and Fluker were unrestricted free agents and count as part of the formula for determining compensatory picks for free agent losses.

According to Nick Korte of OvertheCap.com, the Seahawks at the moment would not be due any comp picks since those four signings cancel out the four Seattle has lost — Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson, Sheldon Richardson and Matt Tobin (Richard Sherman and DeShawn Shead do not count since they were released and not unrestricted free agents).

This post will be updated.