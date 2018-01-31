The Seahawks are reportedly hiring Jethro Franklin as an assistant defensive line coach. He played for the Seahawks in 1989.

The Seahawks have filled one more of the vacancies on their coaching staff by hiring Jethro Franklin as an assistant defensive line coach, as first reported by The Sporting News.

Franklin takes the place of Dwaine Board, who it was announced last week will not be back. He will assist defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, who is in his second year with the team.

Franklin comes from the Raiders, where he worked the last thee years as the defensive line coach but was not retained by new Oakland head coach Jon Gruden.

The Seahawks recently hired Ken Norton Jr. as new defensive coordinator, with Norton and Franklin having worked together the last three years in Oakland.

Franklin also worked under Pete Carroll at USC as defensive line coach in 2005 and in 2009.

Franklin, who played at Fresno State, also played seven games for the Seahawks in 1989.

The Seahawks have had seven of assistants either be fired or leave the team since the end of the 2017 season and have replaced five of them.

Here’s a look:

Offensive Coordinator: Out, Darrell Bevell; In, Brian Schottenheimer.

Offensive line coach: Out, Tom Cable; In, Mike Solari.

Defensive coordinator: Out, Kris Richard; In, Ken Norton Jr.

Assistant defensive line coach: Out, Dwaine Board; In, Jethro Franklin.

Linebackers coach: Out, Michael Barrow; In, Not Yet Announced.

Senior Defensive Assistant: Out, Travis Jones; In, Not Yet Announced.

Assistant Special Teams: Out, Heath Farwell; In, Not Yet Announced.

Of those moves, Farwell’s was the only one that was a voluntary departure for another team as Farwell took a similar position with the Carolina Panthers (which was officially announced on Wednesday).

Also, it is thought Dave Canales will replace Carl Smith as quarterbacks coach but the team has yet to announce a move and it’s possible Smith will remain in the organization.