The rocky rookie season of the Seahawks’ first pick in the 2017 draft — defensive lineman Malik McDowell — got rockier with the news that he was arrested early Sunday morning in Atlanta for disorderly conduct.

TMZ Sports reported the incident Sunday afternoon, stating that McDowell was arrested “after he allegedly flipped out at a club over money he thought he was owed.”

TMZ further reported that the arrest came “after a cop says she saw him getting into a verbal altercation outside the front doors of a club called SL Lounge. According to the incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, McDowell was shouting at the head of security about $600 he believed the club owed him … even though he was repeatedly told by staff and his own friend they didn’t have the cash he demanded. He was eventually allowed back in … but the arresting officer says he was kicked out again … still shouting about the money, and refusing to leave without it. The cop says she was told McDowell poured out a couple bottles of liquor inside and got booted.”

According to TMZ, McDowell was booked for disorderly conduct and released on a $325 bond.

A Seahawks spokesman said Sunday afternoon the team had no comment because it was just learning of the incident.

McDowell “liked” TMZ’s tweet of its report.

McDowell is on the Seahawks’ Non-Football Injury list and has been declared out for the season after suffering what the team has termed “a really bad suffered in an ATV accident in July.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll had expressed optimism at midseason that McDowell might have a chance to return this season. But Carroll said in late November that McDowell no longer had a chance to return this season.

The Seahawks chose McDowell with the 35th overall pick in the draft last April hoping that the former Michigan State standout could add depth, if not an immediate impact, on the defensive line.

But McDowell has not participated in any official team activities since the ATV accident. He did some working out with trainers and has attended some practices.

McDowell signed a four-year contract worth $6.9 million that included $3.1 million guaranteed.