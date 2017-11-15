Richard Sherman has had surgery on his ruptured Achilles, according to a report from ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that cornerback Richard Sherman would have surgery this week to repair the ruptured Achilles injury he suffered last Thursday at Arizona.

And according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson that surgery was done Wednesday in Green Bay by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist described in an ESPN story earlier this year as a “surgeon to many star athletes.”

According to Anderson, Sherman texted: “Bob Anderson did my surgery in Green Bay.”

ESPN reported in June that Anderson, who had previously been an assistant team physician with the Carolina Panthers, “has joined the Green Bay Packers‘ medical team and will partner in a new practice at the Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics that will open next month adjacent to Lambeau Field.”

An SI.com story noted that Anderson has previously operated on the likes of Derek Jeter, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Cam Newton. ESPN reported that Anderson also last year performed an ankle surgery on Eddie Lacy, then with Green Bay and now with the Seahawks.

Sherman had started 99 straight regular season games and played in 105 straight before being injured in the third quarter of Thursday’s 22-16 win over Arizona.

Sherman was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season.