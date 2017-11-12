Despite a report that the Seahawks are likely to receive penalties for how it enacted the concussion protocol Thursday, the NFL says the investigation is not complete.

An ESPN.com report Sunday stated that the Seahawks “are expected to face consequences” for the way the team handled the NFL’s concussion protocol when Russell Wilson was injured in the third quarter Sunday at Arizona.

But nothing has been decided yet. After the ESPN report surfaced, the NFL released a statement through a spokesman that said: “Interviews by NFL and NFLPA officials have not been conducted yet. No conclusions have been reached.”

It’s unclear the timeline and it’s also unclear what the penalties could be.

ESPN reported that the Seahawks could be fined as much as $150,000.

The NFL announced on Friday that it would further look into the situation stating that “a thorough review is under way.”

Pro Football Talk noted teams have previously been investigated for how they handled the concussion protocol but that none have yet been penalized other than being told “don’t do that again.”

But PFT surmised that the Seahawks will be penalized stating that “the difference in this case is that, unlike prior cases, the concussion protocol was activated when the referee sent Wilson to the sideline. At that point, the Seahawks had no choice but to give Wilson an evaluation. And they didn’t.”

PFT also notes that a first offense of the concussion protocol is a fine of up to $150,000 though NFL.com — the league’s official website — stated ” if the concussion protocol is found to not be properly followed, the team is subject to fines and a potential loss of draft picks.” (The Seahawks lost a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft for violating off-season practice rules in 2016. It doesn’t appear as if that violation would impact this one, based on the PFT report of the potential penalties).

Wilson left the game for one play when he was hit hard in the chin by Arizona’s Karlos Dansby, a play on which Dansby was tagged for a penalty for roughing the passer. Wilson was sent off by referee Walt Anderson, who felt Wilson should be reviewed for a concussion. The specific issue is whether Wilson returned to the game without having been properly evaluated.

Wilson stepped into the medical tent during the one play he missed — an Austin Davis handoff to C.J. Prosise. After the series was over, Wilson went back into the tent, with Wilson saying he then passed every test, with Seahawks trainers also seen examining Wilson on the sideline.

“I was 100 percent fine,’’ Wilson said after the game, adding that the only issue he had was his jaw.

“I got smacked in the jaw pretty good there,’’ Wilson said. “I wasn’t concussed or anything like that. I felt completely clear. I was just trying to move my jaw. I was like ‘Ah man, it’s stuck.’ I think I was kind of laying down on the ground for a second just trying to get my jaw back. I think maybe Walt thought I was, you know, maybe injured or something like that. I told him I was good, I was good. He said I had to come off the field. I think Walt did a great job.’’

Wilson said when he was on the sideline that, “We went over the whole concussion stuff. Went through every question you can imagine. I answered even some more just so they knew I was good and went back in there.’’

The Seahawks also were investigated last year by the NFL for how they handled a knee injury suffered by Richard Sherman — the injury was disclosed after the season, which raised the question of why it was never listed on any injury report. The NFL reviewed the matter but did not discipline the Seahawks other than to issue a warning.

The concussion protocol was devised jointly by the NFL and the NFL Players Association as part of the continuing efforts on both sides at improving player safety.

As PFT noted, the policy and penalties were revised in 2016.