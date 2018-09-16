A CBSSports.com report Sunday stated the Seattle QB's long-term future is unclear with no current talks of an extension with the Seahawks.

Let the Russell Wilson contract extension conjecture begin!

A report Sunday from Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com stated that the Seahawks and Wilson are not talking yet about an extension with a headline that the Seattle QB’s future “remains uncertain.”

That’s really not a surprise as the Seahawks’ general philosophy in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era has been to get extensions done before a player is entering the final year of his contract — Wilson has two seasons, 2018 and 2019, remaining on a contract paying him an average of $21.9 million per season. Wilson signed that contract right as training camp began in 2015 heading into what was the final season of his initial four-year rookie deal.

But as La Canfora notes, it’s not uncommon around the league for elite quarterbacks to get new deals with more than a year remaining — as Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers just did. Rodgers’ average per year of $33 million is likely to be the target for Wilson — Wilson’s last deal paid him just less than the $22 per year Rodgers was making.

As I wrote last week, this shapes up as a really pivotal year for the Seahawks with both Wilson and Carroll having two years left on their contracts. What the organization wants to do with each — and what Wilson, and particularly Carroll, may want to do — figures to be greatly influenced by the success or failure of the team this season and whether it appears Seattle is in a position to quickly reload or is facing a total rebuild.

To that latter point, La Canfora also states that Wilson would have great trade value if Seattle wanted to go that route, writing “some general managers I spoke to believe Wilson could fetch potentially three first-round picks in return.”

Maybe as interesting as the substance of the report — as noted, there’s really no surprise that the two sides aren’t talking given Wilson’s contract runs through 2019 and the team’s precedent on extensions — is its timing, coming nine days after an SI.com story detailing how some Seahawks past and present reportedly have felt the organization has shown favoritism to Wilson.

Wilson’s camp is probably not unhappy that there’s a report out there indicating there are a lot of teams that’d be happy to have him.