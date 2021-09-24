Former Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon is being reinstated by the NFL and will be eligible to play as soon as next week, according to an ESPN report Friday.

Gordon was indefinitely suspended after it was revealed that he had not successfully completed all the steps of his reinstatement last December.

At that time, Gordon was a member of the Seahawks and had been promoted to the active roster with the team hoping he could play in the final two regular-season games and the playoffs. But before he could play he was again declared ineligible and suspended.

Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

It’s unclear if the Seahawks would be interested in signing Gordon for a third time. But rookie Dee Eskridge is expected to miss a second consecutive game because of a concussion suffered in the season opener at Indianapolis, and Freddie Swain has battled a back injury this week in practice.

The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers midway through the 2019 season, and he played five games before being suspended for violating league policies on both performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.

Seattle re-signed him in 2020 in anticipation of him being reinstated, which did not happen.

Gordon was due to be a free agent, but Seattle released him in March so he could join the Fan Controlled Football league.

Gordon, 30, had been suspended by either a team or the league eight times before last season, derailing a career that began promisingly when he was an All-Pro in 2013 with Cleveland, catching 87 passes for 1,646 yards.

He played just five games the following year then missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He has played just 28 games since 2014.