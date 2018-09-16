The Browns released linebacker Mychal Kendricks after he was charged with insider trading. He's appealing an NFL suspension, allowing him to play Monday night in Chicago. After that? It's unclear.

New Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been suspended by the NFL after pleading guilty to felony insider trading, according to a report from ESPN Sunday. But the report states Kendricks can play for Seattle Monday night at Chicago while he appeals the ruling.

But whether Kendricks will play for the Seahawks after Monday — or when he could be able to — appears unclear.

ESPN reported that the NFL is considering the fact that Kendricks did not profit off the insider trading, made restitution and has no other criminal record. The NFL also has no precedent for a player with a similar situation to rely on.

Kendricks was released by Cleveland after it was revealed that he had been charged and would plead guilty — he faces sentencing in January and could get 30-37 months in prison.

The Seahawks signed Kendricks last week to a one-year deal thought to be for at or just above the league minimum, needing some immediate help at linebacker with K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner sidelined for the Chicago game due to injury. It’s thought Kendricks — a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012 who played six years for Philadelphia — may start at weakside linebacker in place of Wright.

Should Kendricks be suspended then he would not count against Seattle’s 53-man roster and the Seahawks would not pay him for games he misses due to suspension. That means the Seahawks could keep him on their roster. Or, they also could release Kendricks as his contract is not guaranteed since he signed after the first week of the season.

Both Carroll and Kendricks were vague on Saturday when asked if they knew about his status with the NFL.

“We talked to them (the league office) extensively,” Carroll said. “(Seahawks general manager) John (Schneider) and (vice president of football administration) Matt Thomas have, and there’s nothing that we can really report on it,” Carroll said. “We have to respect the process right now and just wait it out.”

Said Kendricks: “I’m not too sure. That’s something I leave up to my counsel and my agent. I’m sure that everything will be worked out accordingly. As of right now, I have the opportunity and I want to make the most of that.”

Carroll said Saturday both Wagner (groin) and Wright (knee) could return for next Sunday’s home opener against Dallas.