RENTON — Until now, there’d really been nothing substantial tying the Seahawks to disgruntled Houston Texan defensive end Jadeveon Clowney other than the always-rampant NFL rumor mill.

That changed Tuesday with a report out of Houston that the Seahawks are one of two teams that Clowney “prefers’’ as “potential destinations.’’

The report, from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, noted that the Miami Dolphins are “very interested’’ in trading for Clowney, who has yet to report or sign his franchise tag while in a contract dispute with the team, but that the Dolphins are going to “have to get him interested in going there.’’

Wilson states that Clowney “has leverage’’ because he remains unsigned.

A few minutes after Wilson’s report came another from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Clowney has met in person with Miami coach Brian Flores and that “there has been speculation that Miami is a possible landing spot.’’

The report came at the same time that it was revealed that Clowney has also fired his agent, Bus Cook.

The NFL Network reported that “Clowney was unhappy with the state of talks about his future, leading to the breakup’’ with his agent.

Clowney was the first overall pick in the 2014 draft and has 18.5 sacks in 31 games over the last two seasons and could help provide the Seahawks with the kind of pass rush they had last season with Frank Clark. Clark was traded to Kansas City, however, after he also had been placed with a franchise tag and with Seattle then determining it did not want to sign him to a long-term deal.

Any team trading for Clowney would also have to deal with a sticky contract situation.

As NFL.com recently reported it: “The pass rusher has yet to sign his franchise tag. Until he reports to Houston and signs the tender, Clowney cannot be traded. He can also not be fined for missing time. With the July 15 deadline to strike a long-term deal passed, Clowney cannot sign a multiyear contract with the Texans — or any other team — this season, but could attempt to negotiate off of the one-year tender.’’

Clowney’s franchise tag would pay him $15.97 million this season, which all has to go on a team’s salary cap.

The Seahawks are listed as having an effective cap space of just over $20 million for the 2019 season by OvertheCap.com. But the Seahawks could create some cap space by releasing veterans, notably defensive end Barkevious Mingo, which would save $4.1 million.

Unclear is what the Texans would want in a trade for Clowney. There has been speculation they prefer active players, and preferably on the offensive line, with a team that has expectations of winning now behind quarterback Deshaun Watons.