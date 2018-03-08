The Seahawks are getting a visit from free agent running back Jonathan Stewart, according to a report.

The Seahawks are getting a visit from longtime Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, a Lacey native who also played at Oregon, as the team explores its options in reviving a running game that has lagged the last two seasons.

The report first came from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network and has since been confirmed by the Times.

Stewart was released by the Panthers last week and can sign with a team immediately, unlike players whose contracts simply run out and must wait until the new league year begins next Wednesday.

Stewart would likely be a low-cost signing, probably to a one-year deal either at or close to the NFL veteran minimum, which for Stewart would be $1.015 million.

Stewart has played all 10 seasons of his NFL career with Carolina where he is the leading rusher in franchise history with 7,318 yards. But he turns 31 March 21 and the Panthers decided to move on from him and save $3.7 million against the salary cap.

Stewart was recruited by USC and then coach Pete Carroll out of high school.

The Seahawks have Chris Carson returning at tailback and have been expected to re-sign restricted free agent Mike Davis, who ended the 2017 as the starter. Also back are J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise, who each are pegged more for the third-down, two-minute back role.

But Seattle isn’t expected to bring back Eddie Lacy and it’s unclear if Seattle has plans to re-sign restricted free agent Thomas Rawls.