The Seahawks and Clark have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract or else he has to play the 2019 season on the tag.

So apparently we now know what Frank Clark’s thoughts are on the Seahawks giving him a franchise tag last week.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network Sunday, Clark “won’t be signing his franchise tag or showing up to training camp unless the Seahawks give him the deal that he has earned.” Rapoport stated further that “If the (Seahawks) don’t, they’ll only have him for another 16 games… when other top FAs are up, too.”

The report didn’t state sources, but this obviously appears to be coming from Clark’s side and can be viewed as an opening salvo in negotiations between Clark and the Seahawks, who have until July 15 to work out a multi-year contract. After that date, Clark can play on only the one-year tag with no negotiations between the two sides allowed until after the season.

The Seahawks placed a non-exclusive tag on Clark last week, which if he signs it and plays on it will assure him $17.128 million in 2019. But Clark is making it clear he wants a long-term contract and will apparently play on the tag only as a way to make his money and fulfill the final year of his contract (as Earl Thomas did in 2018). The non-exclusive tag means Clark can continue to negotiate with other teams, but Seattle would have the right to match or get two first-round picks as compensation should Clark sign elsewhere.

As Rapoport notes, Seattle has a few other prominent players who have contracts that will run out following the 2019 season, most notably Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Jarran Reed (and the Seahawks would almost certainly not use the tag again on Clark in 2020).

So there’s some work to do and decisions to be made.

And the Seahawks also will likely be more aggressive about not letting this one linger after what happened with Thomas, who held out and then suffered a season-ending injury and will now become a free agent on Wednesday. Seattle could get as high as a third-round comp pick in 2020 for Thomas once he signs elsewhere. But they also had a few different opportunities to trade Thomas and obviously did not.

Seattle this time figures to either lock up Clark or potentially explore other options, unless it wants to again go through the potential of a holdout and an unhappy marquee player —- Seattle held firm when Thomas and Kam Chancellor held out in 2015, but may not want to go through those scenarios again.

That Clark’s future is far from certain is why there were some reports late last week that teams have called the Seahawks to see if he might be available in a trade — if Seattle really thought it would not be able to get Clark locked up long-term then Seattle could consider a trade.

Clark tweeted shortly after the tag broke that he is “Looking forward to what the future holds. Very blessed and thankful.”

But he has also made clear on a few different occasions that he would like a long-term contract.

Clark, in fact, did not take part in voluntary drills last offseason. He said during training camp that he did not stay away solely due to his contract — he also was dealing with the death of his father and an offseason hand surgery.

But he didn’t deny that the contract was a factor then.

“Do I want a new one? Yes” he said then, then added. .. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. You never know what’s going to happen in this game. I watched a lot of stuff happen this past season, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t know I was going to be coming here and six of (the team’s) top players would be gone.’’

The tag represents a huge raise for Clark, who made $3.73 million over four years on his initial rookie deal, which he got after being taken in the second round after number 63 overall out of Michigan in 2015.

He has since emerged as one of the top pass rushers in the NFL, leading the Seahawks with 13 in 2018, tied for seventh in the NFL and the most for any Seattle player since 2007 when Patrick Kerney had 14.5.

But while the tag gives Clark a big payday, he obviously would rather play next year as the beginning of a more significant deal, with the implication that if he doesn’t have one he’d be willing to test free agency a year from now — and either way, at some point the Seahawks have to commit to Clark for the long-term or risk losing him. Clark or his representatives — his agent is Erik Burkhardt, whose clients also include Kyler Murray — appears to be letting the Seahawks know they want that commitment sooner rather than later.

Clark was one of four edge rushers who were tagged last week, the others being Kansas City’s Dee Ford, Dallas’ Demarcus Lawrence and Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney, all embroiled in the same current standoffs with their teams.

What would Clark want?

Joel Corry, a former NFL agent who now writes about salary cap issues for CBSSports.com, speculated this week that Trey Flowers —- who he wrote is the top young edge rusher available on the market with Clark, Clowney, Ford and Lawrence all tagged — could be asking for $90 million over five years with $55 million guaranteed. Flowers, who is two months younger than Clark, has never had more than 7.5 sacks and 21 in his four-year career while Clark has had nine or more each of the past three years and 35 in four years.

So expect Clark to want at least as much, but probably more, than that, especially coming off the best season of his career and entering his prime, and understanding how short careers can be — Clark can’t be blamed for trying to strike while the iron is hot.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider each said two weeks ago at the NFL Combine they hoped to work out something with Clark and keep him with the organization for the long haul and seemed to predict that it will.

“Frankie just turned 25 (he’ll be 26 on June 14), he’s still a very young football player,” Carroll said. “Made a huge step this year in terms of leadership, growth and maturity. It was so obvious. I was really proud of seeing that develop for Frank. He played great, too. Frank, he’s a very valuable football player and that’s the process we’re in the middle of and all that. I can’t tell you guys how that’s going to turn out but it’s going to be positive for the Seahawks and for Frank.”

Clark, though, appears to be making it clear he’ll play hardball to get what he wants.