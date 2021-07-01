Receiver Tamorrion Terry, an undrafted rookie free agent who was waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday, is among 11 people who were indicted on charges by a grand jury in Georgia last week that they killed a 21-year-old woman in a 2018 gang-related mass shooting, according to court records obtained by The Miami Herald in a story published Thursday morning.

The murder victim, Za’ Quavia Smith, was among at least seven people shot at the Studio 2.0 nightclub in Ashburn, Georgia, in June 2018, according to the Herald.

The Herald reported Terry appeared to be high school teammates with two others who were also indicted at Turner County (Ga.) High in Ashburn.

Shortly after Smith’s death in 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested one man in connection with the shooting, then 17-year-old Jontavious Coley, and charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault. But according to the Herald, police at the time said Coley was one of “several people who fired multiple rounds into a crowd trying to flee the club’’ and portrayed the incident as “beefing’’ between two rival gangs.

The indictments of the other 10 charged in the incident came down last week in Turner County (Ga.) Superior Court.

The shooting occurred after Terry redshirted the 2017 season at Florida State. He played three more years at FSU before entering the draft following the 2020 campaign. Despite generally being viewed as a likely late-round pick, he went unselected and signed with the Seahawks shortly after the draft on a contract that included a $5,000 signing bonus.

The 6-3, 207-pound Terry then took part in the team’s offseason program, though he was limited after suffering a hip injury when he landed on it hard during rookie minicamp. He later returned to action and his waiving on Wednesday did not include an injury designation.