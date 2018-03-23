According to the Harris County district attorney's statement, Bennett was in Houston to watch his brother in the Super Bowl and "immediately following the game ... shoved his way on to the field" past a 66-year-old paraplegic woman.

Former Seattle Seahawk Michael Bennett has been indicted by a Harris County (Texas) grand jury for the felony charge of injury of the elderly for injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working at NRG Stadium to control access to the field at Super Bowl LI, according to a press release from the county district attorney’s office.

The statement says a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Bennett, who was traded by the Seahawks to the Eagles earlier this month, and that prosecutors are working with Bennett’s counsel regarding his surrender.

According to the statement, Bennett — who attended high school in the Houston area — was in town for the Feb. 5, 2017 Super Bowl to watch his brother, Martellus, who played for the New England Patriots, who rallied to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

“You all must not know who I am. I could own this [place]. I’m going on the field whether you like it or not,” Bennett reportedly said, as told to a reporter in Houston by police chief Art Acevedo.

According to the DA’s statement, “immediately following the game, Bennett shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate. NRG Security personnel, including the 66-year-old disabled victim, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access. Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team.”

The statement says further that the charge of injury to the elderly includes intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older and carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Acevedo said the case was not investigated until September because other more pressing cases precedence and because they knew where Bennett was.

“Mr. Bennett may think that he’s above the law,” Acevedo continued. “Mr. Bennett may think he can put his hands on an elderly woman, but the Houston Police Department certainly doesn’t share that view, and we’re grateful to the grand jury and the DA for their action in this case.”

In highly-charged statements, Acevedo also called Bennett “morally bankrupt” and said “how about treating people with dignity but more important how about not putting your hands on a 66-year old paraplegic. I don’t know about you but it angers me a little bit.”

Acevedo identified the woman as black. He said she still holds her job and said he could not detail her injuries but that “she had to get medical treatment and she had to be prescribed medication and other things she had to deal with.”

Acevedo said there is not video of the incident but that it was witnessed by a police officer and that Bennett pushed through two others as well as the 66-year-old woman on his way to the field.

Acevedo said he that Bennett would get his day in court to state his case but that “I’m very confident that when a jury sees this they are not going to be too happy.”

The Seahawks did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

The Eagles released a statement: “We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Bennett was traded to the Eagles along with a 2018 seventh-round pick in exchange for receiver Marcus Johnson and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

