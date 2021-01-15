Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has spoken to Pete Carroll about becoming Seattle’s new offensive coordinator, according to a report Friday morning from NFL Media.

Lynn was the head coach of the Chargers the last four seasons before being fired earlier this month.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Lynn hasn’t decided what he wants to do in 2021 — he is still being paid by the Chargers for one more year — but that he would be among Seattle’s top choices if he wants to be an offensive coordinator next season.

Lynn is the first person to be reported as having talked to the Seahawks about the job.

Lynn was a running backs coach for Jacksonville, Dallas, Cleveland and the Jets from 2003-14 and also assistant head coach of the Jets in 2013-14 and then running backs coach and assistant head coach of the Bills in 2015-16 and then offensive coordinator and interim head coach of the Bills in 2016 before taking over with the Chargers in 2017.

He went 33-31 with the Chargers including a 7-9 record in 2020.

The 52-year-old Lynn also has a connection to Carroll, having played for the 49ers as a running back and special teamer in 1995-96 when Carroll was the defensive coordinator there.

In his one season as offensive coordinator with the Bills in 2016 Buffalo led the NFL in rushing yards per attempt, rushing yards and touchdowns and was second in the attempts with quarterback Tyrod Taylor rushing for 580 yards, the kind of background that may appeal to Carroll, who said on Monday that the Seahawks “have to run the ball better. Not even run the ball better, run it more.”

Lynn’s background with a running quarterback such as Taylor also may stand out to Carroll and Seattle QB Russell Wilson, who has always been among the top running QBs in the NFL in his nine years in the league.

Buffalo played at Seattle that season and the Bills rushed for 162 yards in taking the Seahawks down to the wire before Seattle pulled out a 31-25 win on a Monday night (Buffalo’s leading rusher that year was LeSean McCoy with 1,267 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns).

The Chargers in 2020 were ninth in rushing attempts (466) but just 30th in yards per attempt (3.8) but were ninth in offensive yards per game at 343 behind rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

With Lynn as head coach, the Chargers beat the Seahawks in Seattle in 2018, 25-17, rushing for 160 yards on 22 carries. The Chargers went 12-4 that season and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs before losing to the Patriots.

The Chargers were 7-9 this season in a year in which the Chargers lost two games in overtime and three more by five points orless.

Shane Steichen who was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2020 has also been mentioned as a possible candidate for the job, though there has been no report that he has talked to Seattle yet.

Pep Hamilton, who was the Chargers’ QBs coach last season and along with Steichen received ample credit for developing Herbert, has also been mentioned as a possible candidate.

Another rumored as possibly a candidate for the job, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, has reportedly informed NFL teams he is going to stay at Clemson.

Lynn played in the NFL from 1992-99 and had his best season as a running back in 1996 with the 49ers — the second of Carroll’s two years there as DC — rushing for 164 yards on 24 carries. He also earned Super Bowl rings as a player with Denver in 1997 and 1998.

This story will be updated.