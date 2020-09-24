RENTON — While Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has praised the play of his interior defensive linemen of late, there’s a reason one of the team’s mottos is “Always Compete.”

It’s evidenced anew in a report Thursday that the Seahawks will get a visit next week from veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Harrison, after openly contemplating retirement, has decided to keep playing at age 31 and will visit the Seahawks next week.

Schefter said the Bears, Packers and Bengals have also shown interest in Harrison.

Harrison was rated as the top run-defending tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus every year from 2013-16 and was a first-team All-Pro with the Giants in 2016.

The 6-foot-3, 350-pounder spent last season with Detroit, playing in 15 games and making 49 tackles with two sacks.

The Seahawks have Poona Ford and Bryan Mone as their two nose tackles playing alongside Jarran Reed, with Mone — who made the team a year ago as an undrafted free agent and played in four games — emerging as a legitimate rotational player so far this season.

Mone has played 41 snaps, including 26 against the Patriots, whom the Seahawks held to 67 yards rushing on 25 carries.

“He has really just taken to it,” Carroll said via Zoom Wednesday of Mone. “He’s a good football player. He does everything you want. He gives everything he’s got. And he’s a big effort guy for a big man. He’s done very well.”

Seattle also added Anthony Rush off the practice squad this week after he made two tackles in 15 snaps against the Patriots.

The Seahawks wouldn’t likely keep more than four tackles. But a chance to get a player with Harrison’s history is obviously enticing for a team with its sights set on the Super Bowl.