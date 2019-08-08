DETROIT — The Lions suffered a significant injury in the opening minutes of the team’s preseason opener at Ford Field when wide receiver Jermaine Kearse suffered a broken leg while blocking during the game’s opening possession.

Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks missed a tackle on Lions running back Ty Johnson and crashed hard into the back of Kearse’s left leg. Trainers raced onto the field after the whistle and placed Kearse’s leg in an air cast before loading him onto a cart.

The NFL Network first reported that Kearse suffered a broken leg plus injuries to his ankle.

Kearse is a former Washington Huskies player and started his NFL career with the Seahawks.

The Patriots went on to beat the Lions 31-3.

Minshew pounded

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens defense throttled Jacksonville backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in a 29-0 rout of the Jaguars.

Jacksonville played without its new starting quarterback, Nick Foles, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP who was signed as a free agent in March.

Minshew, drafted in the sixth round out of Washington State, proved to be fodder for a defense that last year was ranked No. 1.

Minshew lost his helmet when struck on a first-quarter foray out of the pocket, and in the second quarter he got hit a whole lot harder after mishandling a snap. Minshew quickly picked up the ball, just an instant before Kenny Young swooped in untouched and applied a crushing tackle that separated the quarterback from his helmet — again.

Minshew was mercifully lifted after going 7 for 14 for 46 yards.

Gaskin scores two touchdowns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins rookie running back Myles Gaskin, the former Husky, scored two touchdowns as Miami beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-27.

Gaskin scored on a 6-yard reception in the fourth quarter, then scored the winning TD on a 6-yard run.

Raiders lose guard

NAPA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders starting right guard Gabe Jackson will be sidelined about eight weeks after injuring his left knee during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cowboy suspended two games

OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn was suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s ban on performance enhancers.

Bosa injured

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nick Bosa’s debut in a 49ers uniform is on hold until the regular season, and uncertainty now looms whether the rookie defensive end will be healthy for the Sept. 8 opener at Tampa Bay.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa suffered a “serious” ankle injury that could have been worse, adding that the team’s initial reaction was of a potential season ender.

Notes

• Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray went 6 for 7 for 44 yards in the 10 plays of the Cardinals’ first offensive series. He sat out the rest of the 17-13 win over the visiting Chargers.

• The Philadelphia Eagles may have lost backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who left the sideline on a cart after injuring his left arm on a late hit in Tennessee’s 27-10 win over the host Eagles.

• The Browns granted the trade request of running back Duke Johnson by agreeing to send him to the Houston Texans for a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 that can become a third-rounder.

• The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with cornerback Morris Claiborne on a one-year deal that could be worth about $3 million.

• Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has signed with the Miami Dolphins.