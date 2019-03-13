Well, this isn’t where anyone seemed to expect Earl Thomas to end up.

But the longtime fixture of Seattle’s secondary is apparently headed to Baltimore as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Thomas will sign with the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL Network also reported the deal and that Thomas will sign a four-year contract with the Ravens worth $55 million and $32 million guaranteed.

That gives Thomas an average per year salary of $13.75 million which would put Thomas just behind the $14 million per year of Landon Collins (who signed this week with Washington) and Tyrann Mathieu (who signed with Kansas City). Thomas made $10 million a year on his previous contract with Seattle.

The Ravens became interested in Thomas after releasing Eric Weddle last week. Weddle eventually signed with the Rams, a team that had been thought interested in Thomas.

Seattle will host the Ravens at CenturyLink Field next season so Thomas will make a quick return to Seattle.